Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa.

The first "heat event" of the season will take place in portions of Central and Eastern Ontario Sunday.

A warm and humid airmass is expected to move into the region with temperatures between 20 and 31 degrees Sunday. But the hot weather event isn't expected to stick around very long. Colder temperatures are predicted to move in on Monday.

Anyone going outside is encouraged to wear hats and sunscreen and keep well hydrated.