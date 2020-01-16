OTTAWA -- Periods of snow will continue through the day on Thursday, the approximate accumulation is two to four centimetres. With three centimetres already down, Ottawa has already reached our high of -2C at 5 a.m. and the mercury will continue to drop through the day to -6C but feeling more like -18C this afternoon with the wind chill.

Tonight, the clouds will clear and a bitter -21C will be our overnight low with a wind chill of -29C, there is a risk of frostbite. The sun finally comes out on Friday and you'll need a toque and warmer outerwear than previous days as the high will be -13C. This weekend, the forecasted heavy snowfall is expected to bring an accumulation of 10-15 cm in Ottawa, possibly more in other parts of eastern Ontario. If you must travel by vehicle this weekend, prepare for conditions to worsen, expect a slower commute and have an emergency kit in inside the vehicle for any possible emergencies.

The silver lining? We should get three days of sunshine early next week and temperatures are perfect for NCC staff to work on the Rideau Canal skateway.