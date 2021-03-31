OTTAWA -- A special meeting of the city's transit commission Wednesday will be discussing a plan to cut or reduce some OC Transpo bus service as ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

A report prepared for the transit commission meeting outlines steps OC Transpo plans to take to find cost savings as fare revenue continues to be low.

"A set of COVID-19 service adjustments are being made in mid-2021, which will better match the connectivity and capacity of the OC Transpo system to the current travel needs in Ottawa," the report says. "These service adjustments are based on current ridership counts and on suggestions from customers, employers, Councillors, and staff."

OC Transpo says nine routes will be temporarily suspended starting in June 2021. Their last day of operation will be Friday, June 18, 2021.

Route 17 from Wateridge

Route 224 from Beacon Hill

Route 225 from Orléans and Chapel Hill South

Route 233 from Orléans

Route 235 from Orléans

Route 251 from Bells Corners

Route 266 from Kanata

Route 275 from Barrhaven

Route 284 from Manordale

"These routes will be temporarily suspended until system ridership recovers to closer to normal levels," staff said.

Service on many 200-series "Connexion" routes will be reduced to every 30 minutes, while several other routes will see frequency reductions during peak periods Monday to Friday.

Some routes are to be shortened while others will be extended, staff say, noting that service to downtown has declined significantly but routes serving hospitals, shopping areas, and some employment locations have remained up to 80 per cent of normal levels.

In addition to the route changes, OC Transpo is planning to reduce its workforce by about 70 positions, through attrition and reassignment.

Staff say the moves would save the city $5.5 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2022.

Transit advocates opposed to cuts

Several groups that advocate for transit riders say they're opposed to the idea of route cuts and want to see the commission vote the proposal down.

“The reductions being proposed run right through the urban heart of the City, transit-dependent Ottawans will have to wait even longer for their buses throughout the pandemic,” said Stuart MacKay of Ottawa Transit Riders in a press release Wednesday. “These cuts are significant.”

Staff noted that there are alternate routes that customers can use in place of the temporarily suspended routes, but advocates are worried the cuts will not be temporary.

“Those who still take public transit like ACORN members who are essential workers and those who cannot afford to find any other way of getting around should have a say,” said Blaine Cameron, board member of Ottawa ACORN.

Through all of 2020, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi was insistent that route cuts were a last resort. The city has made some adjustments to service on OC Transpo but has so far avoided cutting routes through deferrals of infrastructure projects and other cost-saving measures.

However, ridership has yet to recover significantly, as the pandemic continues to surge.

During the last transit commission meeting, commissioners heard that ridership had grown in February with the return of in-person learning, but was still only 27 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.