OTTAWA -- There are some major moves coming from the City Monday with regard to its relationship with the Rideau Transit Group and the ongoing problems with the LRT.

The Finance and Economic Development Committee (FEDCo) meets Monday morning and sources tell CTV News a motion is expected on how the City is going to try to press RTG to fix the reliability issues with LRT.

This follows a major document dump last week, in which the City made public hundreds of pages of documents related to the procurement process of Stage 2 of LRT—including the legal opinion that led to the decision to allow SNC-Lavalin to advance its failed technical bid—and a report on the cost of ending the contract with RTG for Stage 1.

The FEDCo meeting will be followed by a special meeting of full City Council scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The council meeting will be closed to the public because the content matter contains legal aspects of Stage 1 of LRT.