Special air quality statement remains in effect for Ottawa and area

A special air quality statement remains in effect for the National Capital Region.

Environment Canada says there are high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires.

It will be smoggy and cloudy Tuesday, with a small chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 22 C, the UV index 7 or high.

“Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may persist through most of this week,” Environment Canada said in a statement. “Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

The Ottawa Catholic School Board elementary school track and field meet has been cancelled today due to the smoke.

Officials warn wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health.

“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.” Overnight it will be partly cloudy and small chance of showers, clearing near midnight with “widespread smoke.”

Wednesday’s high will be 17 degrees.

The high on Thursday is expected to be 17 and cloudy.