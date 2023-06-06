Special air quality statement remains in effect for Ottawa and area

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | MPs pressing rapporteur David Johnston on foreign interference

Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston is being questioned by MPs at committee about his role, his report into election meddling, his decision against a public inquiry, and allegations of a conflict of interest.

Ukraine dam collapse triggers emergency, Moscow and Kyiv trade blame

The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed Tuesday, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war rushed to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the emergency.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina