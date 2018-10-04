

CTV Ottawa





Eligible voters can now cast their ballot ahead of Election Day on Oct. 22 now that special advance voting is underway.

Between now and Oct. 7, all eligible voters can cast a ballot between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at six different locations in the city:

Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Dr.

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Blvd.

Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Dr.

Minto Recreation Complex, 3500 Cambrian Rd. (Barrhaven)

Richcraft Recreation Complex, 4101 Innovation Dr. (Kanata)

During special advance voting you can cast a ballot in any of the above locations, regardless of ward, as long as you show identification with your address and name on it.

Traditional advance voting, where you can only cast a ballot in your own ward, begins on Oct. 12.

Election Day is Oct. 22.