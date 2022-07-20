South Frontenac mayor frustrated with vandalism to recreational facilities this summer

The mayor of South Frontenac is asking residents to report any suspicious activity in recreational amenities, following an increase in theft and vandalism in several parks across the township.

Mayor Ron Vandewal issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon outlining damage to several parks over the summer.

"While it is not uncommon for communities to occasionally experience thefts and vandalism in relation to public amenities, there seems to have been an increase this summer that has left Council, staff, and members of the public very disheartened," Vandewal said.

"Not only does this damage have a significant impact on Township finances and staff resources, but it also negatively affects many community groups and residents that utilise these parks and facilities."

Here is a look at some of the damage:

Point Park in Sydenham – small dock stolen, camp building broken into and vandalised and graffiti in the bathrooms

Centennial Park in Harrowsmith – Pavilion vandalized with graffiti and soccer net stolen

Gerald Ball Park in Sanbury – New bleacher tops stolen and complete soccer net system stolen

Gilmour Point Park in Battersea – New camp building broken into and heavily vandalised

Beach and park littered with garbage, beer cans and broken glass

Battersea Ball Park – Fire damage in the canteen

Sydenham Public Library – graffiti and vandalism to the building exterior

Vandewal is appealing to the public to keep an eye on local parks and report any suspicious activity to the township.

"To those that may have had a hand in causing these damages – I ask that you consider your neighbours, friends, and family when choosing to take part in destructive actions," the mayor said. "The costs to repair or replace these facilities are ultimately paid by the taxpayer and negatively impact those in your community."