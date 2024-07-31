Son, father OPP officers team up for few nights to keep Frontenac safe

A proud father serving in Lanark County teamed up with his son who serves in Frontenac last week for a few nights to keep residents safe, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The OPP shared a heart-warming post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying PC Greg Wills' son Bryce Wills has recently become an officer. They teamed up in Frontenac, Ont.

"Both (are) thrilled to have the chance to work together," reads the post.

"It's moments like these that make the job even more special."

Greg has been an OPP officer for more than 17 years. Though he's based out of the Lanark OPP detachment, he's worked in various detachments and facets of the OPP, spokesperson Robert Martel told CTV News Ottawa Monday.

Bryce joined the service at the OPP Frontenac detachment in April this year, following his father's footsteps that inspired him to help the community he serves.

"He was very proud to work a shift alongside his father and fellow officer," Martel added.

While the detachment commander can restrict a married couple from working the same shift, Martel says, there is no official policy restricting a father and son/ daughter to work at the same detachment.

Martel notes that though it is common to have relatives working at the same detachment, "a supervisor cannot be a related family member to anyone on their shift either. "

He adds that he was posted to the Killaloe OPP detachment with his brother at the same time when they both started their career.