Son crashes mother's Mercedes in one of two Ottawa collisions on Hwy. 417

Two people are facing impaired driving charges after two separate collisions in Ottawa Tuesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The first collision happened on Highway 417 near Highway 7 at 3 a.m., and the second happened on the highway near Bronson Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Both drivers, a 23-year-old from Shawville, Que. and a 23-year-old from Georgetown, Ont. were charged with impaired and dangerous driving.

Though there were no injuries, police say, one of the drivers totalled their mother’s Mercedes, leaving her “upset.”