OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a 58-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of the man's elderly father.

The body of 90-year-old John Hulbert was found in an apartment on Grenon Avenue, near Richmond Road, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Ottawa Police say Paul Hulbert is now charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.