

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police have laid charges in the city's first murder of the 2018.

Officers were called to an apartment on rue Napoléon-Groulx on January 30th for a wellness check.

When they arrived they discovered a woman's body.

After an autopsy, police determined that Claire Hébert, 58, had died two days earlier due to head trauma.

On Sunday, officers arrested Denis Junior Dompierre, 38, and charged him with second degree murder.

According to police, Dompierre had lived with his mother.

"They had a stormy relationship," explained Sergeant JP Lemay. "He has a past criminal record, but several years ago and we're talking about minor things"

Officers had been called to the apartment on January 27th for a domestic incident, or family conflict.

Lemay said that officers were there just to give advice to those at the apartment but that it was not a police intervention.

Dompierre made his first court appearance on Monday.

Police are still investigating.