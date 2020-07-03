OTTAWA -- Somerset Ward Councillor Catherine McKenney says the bars and restaurants of Somerset Village will be taking over the street on weekends.

In a tweet, McKenney said a stretch of Somerset Street West between Bank Street and O'Connor Street would be closed to vehicles on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to provide more patio space.

The restaurants and bars along Somerset Village (Bank to O'Connor) are taking over the street! 5pm to 11pm Friday; 12pm to 11pm Saturdays and Sundays you'll find the block closed to provide more space for patios and safe pedestrian access. See you there! pic.twitter.com/aLJ2u2xNbh — Catherine McKenney (@cmckenney) July 3, 2020

The street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, and from 12 noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Mayor Jim Watson also tweeted about the closure, encouraging residents to support local businesses.

As part of our plan to help restaurants create more space for expanded patios, Somerset Street between Bank and O’Connor will be closed on weekends starting this evening. Go out and enjoy this beautiful night while supporting Ottawa’s small businesses! #BuyLocal — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) July 3, 2020

Ottawa councillors have been working on plans to close streets to allow patios to expand. Certain streets in the ByWard Market are closing starting Saturday.