Somerset Village restaurants and bars taking over the street on weekends
Ottawa residents enjoy lunch at outdoor patio. (File photo)
OTTAWA -- Somerset Ward Councillor Catherine McKenney says the bars and restaurants of Somerset Village will be taking over the street on weekends.
In a tweet, McKenney said a stretch of Somerset Street West between Bank Street and O'Connor Street would be closed to vehicles on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to provide more patio space.
The street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, and from 12 noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Mayor Jim Watson also tweeted about the closure, encouraging residents to support local businesses.
Ottawa councillors have been working on plans to close streets to allow patios to expand. Certain streets in the ByWard Market are closing starting Saturday.