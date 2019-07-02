

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A busy downtown intersection is now closed for the next three months.

The City of Ottawa says the Somerset St. crossing at Elgin St. will be closed until the first week of October as part of the Elgin Street construction project. The closure will allow crews to complete underground utility work and intersection reconstruction.

With the Somerset St. crossing closed, Cooper Street will be open for eastbound traffic and MacLaren Street will be open to westbound traffic.

OC Transpo routes 5 and 14 will be detoured to use Cooper and MacLaren Streets. The city says the bus stop locations will be relocated as part of the Somerset St. closure.

The Gladstone Ave crossing at Elgin St. remains closed due to traffic.