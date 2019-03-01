

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says some students at St. Paul High School and Notre Dame High School will be trading their yellow school buses for red and white OC Transpo buses.

OSTA has been dealing with a shortage of bus drivers with the National school bus company. The shortage forced OSTA to suspend a handful of routes to and from four area schools this week. Starting Monday, several school bus routes will be changed for dozens of schools.

OSTA says affected St. Paul and Notre Dame students will be issued Presto cards Friday when they get to class, and there will be special information sessions to help them plan their OC Transpo routes. Notes with information will be sent home with all affected students to their parents and guardians.

Not every route is changing and many students will still take their regular buses to and from school.

