Some Ottawa residents won't be home for holidays due to damage from May storm

Some Ottawa residents are going to be away from their homes over the holidays because they're still battling with insurance companies to pay for damage caused by a windstorm in the spring.

The massive thunderstorm swept through parts of Ontario and Quebec on May 21, packing winds of up to 140 kilometres per hour and leaving more than a million customers without power.

The storm caused an estimated $875 million in insured damages.

Linda Leger has left her home just outside of Ottawa and checked into a motel -- and she's not sure when she will be able to go home.

Downed trees on her property damaged the heating system, and Leger says she's still trying to get her insurance company to cover the full cost of the repairs.

One Ottawa councillor says the city is still waiting on disaster recovery help from the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.