Some Ottawa favourites offering snacks for travellers at Ottawa International Airport

Pack your bags and leave room for a familiar La Bottega sandwich the next time you fly out of the Ottawa International Airport.

There are new food and shopping options at the airport and some have a local Ottawa flavour.

Many who visit the ByWard Market know the name La Bottega but there is now a location in the departures level of the airport.

"It's a welcome surprise and I know that I'm going to get good food because I know the name," says Janelle Zhao, who is picking up a sandwich prior to flying to Denver.

"It's lunch time, and it's probably better than what we'll get on the plane," says her travel companion, Samuel Cormier.

La Bottega just one of many new shops, food and beverage options at the airport that give travellers a local taste.

"They (Ottawa Airport) were looking for local food people to come and bring something local from Ottawa and we were happy to accept it," said La Bottega owner Pat Nicastro.

Other Ottawa favourites include Bridgehead and Big Rig.

"We've gone to the one in Nepean several times; we enjoy it," says Paula, who is travelling to Cancun. "The last time I was here, none of this existed."

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Airport says to expect Zak's Diner soon.

There is space for shops at the airport now, after the security screening area was moved to an upper level in 2020.

"This is all part of our YOW plus terminal enhancement program," says Ottawa Airport VP of communications Krista Kealey.

Moving security screening, new retail and food and, eventually, an LRT station and new hotel are all parts of an expanding Ottawa Airport.

"We hope to be back to our pre-pandemic levels this year, and that just means more people to enjoy some of the amenities we've been rolling out," says Kealey. "We're really excited, and we hope the passengers enjoy it as much as we do."

Coleman Swartz, director of commercial development with the Airport, says passengers who recognize brands they trust and enjoy is good.

"It makes people happier, and it is ultimately good for the bottom line," Swartz says.