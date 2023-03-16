Some federal public servants get remote-work extension as others face deadline
Some federal government workers will be able to continue remote work for another year, as most face a March 31 deadline to return to the office at least two days a week.
A spokesperson for Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says the government will take another year to "assess the benefits" of remote work for call centres at the Canada Revenue Agency and the departments of Immigration and Employment and Social Development.
The Procurement Department's pay centre will also work from home for another year, along with adjudicators for the Immigration and Refugee Board.
In December, Fortier announced that all departments would be mandated back to the office at least two days a week to address inconsistencies across the public service.
A union representing over 72,000 public servants says they have been told the extensions were needed because of retention and recruitment issues.
The president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says this is only leading to more chaos around the already contentious issue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
