Roy Sasano of Vancouver is among those who believe that giving up on the idea of having children will help reduce their carbon footprint and save the planet. Sasano is part of the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement that believes in "refraining" from reproduction and says creating more people just adds more suffering for overselves and the Earth.

Alistair Currie, with the U.K.-based charity Population Matters, says choosing to have fewer or no children is essential to ensuring people have a "decent living" on the planet in 50 years' time. Currie says it's hard to estimate how many people are choosing not to have children, mainly because they feel judged, although that perception is slowly changing.

