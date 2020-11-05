Advertisement
Social justice signs stolen in Kanata, Stittsville over the summer: Ottawa police
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 1:59PM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating the thefts of activism and social justice signs in Stittsville and Kanata over the summer.
Four lawn signs were stolen from homes between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. from July 22 to Aug. 18 in Stitttsville and Kanata.
Police say the suspect is described as a white man, with short hair and a moustache.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 8879.