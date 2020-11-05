OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating the thefts of activism and social justice signs in Stittsville and Kanata over the summer.

Four lawn signs were stolen from homes between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. from July 22 to Aug. 18 in Stitttsville and Kanata.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, with short hair and a moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 8879.