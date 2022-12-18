Soccer fans pack Ottawa bars for World Cup final

Hundreds of Argentina supporters chanted Lionel Messi’s name in Ottawa during the thrilling end to what was arguably one of the most exciting World Cup finals ever.

With the weight of a nation on his back, Messi found a moment of magic to carry Argentina past France to claim the world cup title. At Ottawa's Queen Street Fare, fans were overcome with emotion.

“For us it’s everything. I can’t believe it,” said Rodrigo Salamnciu. Holding back tears, he hugged those around him and taking in what could be Messi's last appearance in the World Cup. “Messi is the best player in the world.”

It was a similar scene over at Glebe Central Pub where fans packed the room. Some supporters braved the cold weather sitting out on the patio pulling up a seat to witness this world cup final.

“I guess Argentina deserves it, but my oh my, why couldn’t France win two world cups in a row?” said Maz Atta, who was hoping France would pull through with a win.

The crowded bars and restaurants these last four weeks are a preview of what's to come in 2026 when Canada plays one of the hosts to the next World Cup.

“Game after game we had huge turnouts, it didn’t matter who was playing,” said Glebe Central Pub general manager David Hanna. “It was an unbelievable experience.”

“It’s the happiest day of my life,” said Pablo Zysman, who FaceTimed with his father and sister in Argentina at Queen Street Fare. “I wish I could share this moment with them, but I do have my son and my wife here.”

While Zysman wished he was there in person, he was ecstatic to celebrate this special moment surrounded by his fellow countrymen here in the nation's capital.

Celebrating along side his 10 year old son Diego, Zysman is planning to update the tattoo on his leg, adding a third star to the Argentinian crest.

“We’re all so proud and this team deserved it. All Argentinians deserve it,” he said.