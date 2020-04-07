OTTAWA -- Three employees at IGA stores in Gatineau and west Quebec have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, IGA’s parent company Sobeys says two employees at the IGA on Montee De La Source in Cantley tested positive on Saturday.

They both worked their last shift on March 30.

On Friday, an employee at the IGA on Boulevard De La Verendrye in Gatineau tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on March 22.

In a statement on its website, Sobeys says anytime a staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the store will be closed and deep cleaned.

Sobeys will also work with public health officials to investigate known points of contact and recent shifts.