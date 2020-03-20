OTTAWA -- Sobeys is installing plexiglass shields at the checkout and installing floor markets to encourage social distancing in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Sobeys has announced a number of measures to protect the health and safety of staff and customers.

The store says plexiglass cashier shields will be installed in stores “to protect our teammates and customers from this terrible coronavirus.”

In a letter to customers, Sobeys says “we’ve looked across the world at best practices and these shields stand out as a strong safety precaution."

Floor markers will be placed in the check out lines, to help facilitate a two-metre distance between customers.

Other measures to improve health and safety include having staff wash their hands every 15 minutes and extra resources on the frontlines so cashiers can wipe down common areas more often.

Sobeys has announced store hours will be reduced to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily “to support extra sanitation protocols and allow a little extra time for replenishment."