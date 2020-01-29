OTTAWA -- Attention Shoppers: Plastic grocery bags will no longer be available at Sobeys stores.

Starting January 31st, single-use plastic bags will not be available for shoppers at all 255 Sobeys stores across Canada.

In a statement, Sobeys says the move to ban single-use plastic bags will remove 225 million plastic grocery bags out of circulation each year.

Sobeys is encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags to the grocery store. Paper bags will be available for 10 cents, with a portion of paper bag sales going to plant trees across Canada.

Sobeys is the first national Canadian grocery retailer to eliminate single-use plastic grocery bags from all of its stores.

The company says after January 31, it will work to phase out single-use plastic checkout bags at Safeway, FreshCo., Foodland and other stores.