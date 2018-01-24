

Bryce Wylde





Cough

Cough is one of the most frustrating and persistent cold symptoms. People – especially parents -are looking for a natural, safe & effective product to treat themselves and their child’s cough and cold symptoms. Helixia Cough Prospan for Kids is a naturally sourced and clinically proven OTC cough syrup made from the extract of the ivy plant that works to relieve cough symptoms and loosen mucus & phlegm to free up airways.

Sleep

Improve congested airways with mute nasal device. A device called Mute is a small device - very easy to use - that sits comfortably inside the nose and structurally supports your nasal airway to improve airflow during sleep. It especially helps people with nasal obstruction or noses with deviated septums. In clinical research, both snorers and their partners both report a better night’s sleep waking more refreshed.

Probiotics

Not just any probiotic... Know your strains! The DDS-1 Superstain has been proven to inhibit pathogens by producing antibacterial compound “acidophilin”. Also produces enzymes, B vitamins, lactic acid and other antimicrobial agents.

The Ultra Strength contains DDS-1 Superstain plus 6 other strains including HN019 - the “immunity” strain which increases killing capacity of blood immune cells.

DDS is also for kids... Clinically proven to reducing the incidence of upper respiratory infections.

Anti-Inflammatory Elixir

Spice Tea. In a pot of boiling water, add cinnamon bark, ginger, cloves, curcumin, black pepper. Reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Cool and poor into mug. Add Manuka honey to desired sweetness.

DIY Lip and Nasal Chaffing

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons beeswax pastilles

2 tablespoons shea butter

2 tablespoons coconut oil

~15-30 drops peppermint (or preferred) essential oil

Instructions:

Melt beeswax, shea butter and coconut oil in a double boiler and stir constantly until melted.

Remove pan from heat but keep over the still-hot water to keep the mixture melted.

Add essential oils. Once you’ve added the essential oils, use a pipette or funnel to fill the lip balm tubes. (do this quickly since the mixture will start to harden as soon as it cools). Let tubes sit at room temperature for several hours until fully cooled and completely hardened before capping and using them.

