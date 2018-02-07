

CTV Ottawa





City crews were out in full force Wednesday trying to keep up with the latest storm.

A special weather statement was in effect for the region- more than 5-7 cm fell in total. The snow started early Wednesday morning and lasted well into the afternoon.

Crews worked hard to keep up with the snowfall. Plowing and salting sidewalks and roadways as well as city cycling networks.

Bryden Denyes is the city’s area manager, core roads. He says, “The most important part is we have to wait for the snow to stop. Until the snow stops we don't enter our full clean phase, so right now we're just continually doing our best to keep roads and sidewalks open.”

Once the snow stops, crews will work 24/7 until the cleanup is complete.

“Once the storm is over then we go over the roads, scrap everything with salt, put grid on roads,” Denyes says.

Ottawa Police reported 95 collisions from 5 am to the end of rush hour Wednesday.

The city of Gatineau has issued an overnight winter parking ban.

Ottawa received 15 cm over the weekend.

Overnight, there's an Ottawa Public Health has issued an overnight frostbite advisory. It's expected to feel like –25 with the windchill between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.