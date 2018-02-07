

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Old Man Winter is set to cover Ottawa with a fresh blanket of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and Eastern Ontario today.

Snow is expected to begin this morning across the region, with 5 to 15 cm of snow likely to fall today. The snow will taper off late this afternoon or early evening.

Ottawa Police and the OPP are urging motorists to adjust their speed to the conditions today. Roads will be snow covered during the afternoon commute.

Ottawa received 15 cm over the weekend.