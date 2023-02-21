Snowy Tuesday in Ottawa

It will be a sunny start to the day in the capital but flurries will begin early Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning then flurries, at times heavy, beginning around noon.

The flurries are expected to continue until about 4 p.m. with a total snowfall amount between 2 and 4 centimetres.

Today’s high will be -5 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -20 this morning and more like -10 this afternoon.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening before skies clear overnight. Temperatures will fall to -12 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -6 C on Wednesday. The wind chill will make it feel more like -15 in the morning and more like -8 in the afternoon.

A winter storm is set to sweep across the province on Wednesday. Periods of snow will begin Wednesday night and the overnight low will be -13 C.

On Thursday – periods of snow throughout the day and a high of -9 C.