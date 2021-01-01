OTTAWA -- It will be a snowy start to 2021, after one of the least snowy Decembers in Ottawa history.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario calling for heavy snow tonight and Saturday morning.

"Radar shows snow has begun or will begin soon in eastern Ontario," said Environment Canada in the statement Friday night. "Steady light to moderate snow is likely through much of the late evening and overnight, with periods of heavy snow likely after 4:00 a.m. into Saturday morning."

Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations of 15 centimetres of snow are expected in Ottawa by the time the snow ends Saturday mid-day.

The City of Ottawa has issued a winter weather parking ban. Vehicles aren't allowed to park on city streets between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. as crews are expected to be busy clearing snow.

Monthly permit holders are exempt from the restriction provided they're parked in residential zones. Other vehicles will be ticketed and towed. The city also says the hours could be extended on the ban, if plows need more time.

The record for greatest snowfall in Ottawa on Jan. 1 is 19.4 centimetres, and 10.2 centimetres on Jan. 2.

Ottawa received 15.6 centimetres of snow in December. According to the Twitter handle @YOW_Weather, December 2020 was one of the least snowy Decembers in Ottawa history. There was 15.5 centimetres of snow in December 1949.

With 1 day remaining, #Ottawa is in 2nd place for least snowy December since records began. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/DayL9klFsu — Ottawa Weather Records❄ (@YOW_Weather) December 31, 2020

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa to start 2021:

Tonight: Snow at times heavy beginning late this evening. Amount 10 to 15 centimetres. Low minus 4C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 10C overnight.

Saturday: Snow ending in the morning then cloudy. Amount 2 centimetres. High minus 1C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 10 in the morning.

Sunday: Cloudy. High minus 3C

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6C and a low of minus 15C.