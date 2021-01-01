OTTAWA -- It will be a snowy start to 2021, after one of the least snowy Decembers in Ottawa history.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for 5 to 10 centimetres of snow tonight, with another 2 to 4 centimetres of snow expected on Saturday.

Ottawa received 15.6 centimetres of snow in December. According to the Twitter handle @YOW_Weather, December 2020 was one of the least snowy Decembers in Ottawa history. There was 15.5 centimetres of snow in December 1949.

With 1 day remaining, #Ottawa is in 2nd place for least snowy December since records began. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/DayL9klFsu — Ottawa Weather Records❄ (@YOW_Weather) December 31, 2020

The record for greatest snowfall in Ottawa on Jan. 1 is 19.4 centimetres, and 10.2 centimetres on Jan. 2.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa to start 2021:

Today: Overcast. High 0C

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening. Snow beginning late this evening. Amount 5 to 10 centimetres. Low minus 5C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 11C overnight.

Saturday: Snow ending near noon then cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 centimetres. High 0C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 11 in the morning.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1C

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 1C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6C and a low of minus 15C.