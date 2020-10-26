OTTAWA -- The first snowfall of the season is expected Monday morning, but it won't last long.

The periods of snow will change to rain around noon, Environment Canada's forecast says. The high will be 3 C.

The rain will end in the evening, with a 30 per cent chanc eof more flurries overnight Monday, and the wind chill making things feel like -4 C.

Tuesday will have a chilly start to the day, with a wind chill of -6 C. The temperature will eventually reach 3 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Wednesday will warm up a bit: expect a cloudy day with a high of 7 C.