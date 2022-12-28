Snowy morning turning to risk of freezing drizzle expected in Ottawa

OTTAWA -

A snowy morning in the capital, is expected to turn to a risk of freezing rain late this afternoon as temperatures will warm slightly.

According to Environment Canada, 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected to fall, before turning to freezing drizzle. The high will be 1 C, but with wind chill feeling like 9 C this morning.

Overnight, the forecast calls for a clear evening, and a low of – 2 C, feeling like -6 with wind chill.

Thursday is expected to me a mix of a sun and clouds, becoming clear near noon, winds gusting to 40 km/h and a high of 5 C.

The forecast for Friday is cloudy with change of showers and a high of 8 degrees.