OTTAWA -- A fresh blanket of snow could slow down the morning commute.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, Brockville – Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall-Morrisburg and Prescott Russell.

The snow started to fall shortly before 1 a.m. Six to 12 cm of snow is expected to fall by the time the storm moves out of the region later this morning.

The City of Ottawa says its fleet of crews has been deployed to focus on clearing/salting major roads and sidewalks for the commute.

