OTTAWA -- After a sunny and mild winter Sunday in Ottawa, it will be a snowy start to the new workweek.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow by Monday evening.

"The Monday afternoon commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution during the period of heaviest snow," the advisory says.

The snowfall is expected to start Monday morning and become heavy at times in the afternoon, Environment Canada says.

The high will be 0 C on Monday. That will be the first time since February 5 the daytime high will be 0C or higher.

Ottawa police said Monday afternoon that there had been 41 collisions during the day as of around 4 p.m.

Please be patient and leave extra distance between you and other vehicles to allow for more reaction time to changing road conditions.#Drivesafely #Otttraffic https://t.co/8EHNdjMixP — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 22, 2021

The forecast calls for periods of snow to end Monday evening, then cloudy with a chance of flurries.

Periods of snow are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The temperature warmed up to minus 1.5C at 3 p.m. Sunday. That's the warmest temperature in Ottawa since Feb. 5.

Ottawa has received 45.6 centimetres of snow so far in February, including 19.6 cm last Tuesday. Ottawa received 66.8 cm of snow in February 2020 and 68.6 cm in February 2019.