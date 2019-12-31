OTTAWA -- Ottawa will ring in 2019 with a fresh blanket of snow.

Environment Canada says 5.3 mm of rain/freezing rain, and 6.8 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport on Monday. Snow continued to fall overnight.

The forecast calls for another 2 to 4 cm of snow to fall today, with a chance of flurries tonight.

Here is a look at Environment Canada’s forecast for the final day of 2019 and the start of 2020.

Today: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. High 0C

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

New Year’s Day: Mainly cloudy. High 1C

Thursday: Cloudy. High 0C

Friday: Periods of rain or snow. High plus 2.

Environment Canada says temperatures will begin to drop on Saturday.