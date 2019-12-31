Snowy end to 2019
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 4:17AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 5:12AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa will ring in 2019 with a fresh blanket of snow.
Environment Canada says 5.3 mm of rain/freezing rain, and 6.8 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport on Monday. Snow continued to fall overnight.
The forecast calls for another 2 to 4 cm of snow to fall today, with a chance of flurries tonight.
Here is a look at Environment Canada’s forecast for the final day of 2019 and the start of 2020.
Today: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. High 0C
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Low minus 4.
New Year’s Day: Mainly cloudy. High 1C
Thursday: Cloudy. High 0C
Friday: Periods of rain or snow. High plus 2.
Environment Canada says temperatures will begin to drop on Saturday.