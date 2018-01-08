

The frigid temperatures are gone but If you look outside, expect to see more than 16 cm of snow outside your window. That snowfall is going to continue through Monday.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement for communities northeast of the Great Lakes that include Belleville to Cornwall and the Capital region. We should get another 4 to 5 cm before it's all over later this afternoon.

That makes for a slippery commute for most back-to-school commuters here in eastern Ontario. By 9 a.m. Ottawa Police say they have a reported 21 cases of crashes or collisions.

You are advised to drive slowly, keep a good distance from the vehicles in front of you and look out for cyclists and pedestrians.