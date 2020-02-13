OTTAWA -- Expect some snow on your Thursday commute.

Environment Canada says about 5cm could fall before the snow tapers off early this afternoon.

Temperature drop

Today's high is -1 with the temperature falling to -7 this afternoon. The temperature will plunge to -23C overnight, feeling like -3 with the wind chill.

Tomorrow

A lot of sunshine is in store for Friday with a high of -11.

This weekend

Saturday’s high is -5 with a chance of flurries. Expect cloudy skies and a high of 0 for Sunday.