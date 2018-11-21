

CTV Ottawa





Skiers are rejoicing after all the earlier-than-normal weather.

So far this November - 41.1 cm has fallen- that compares to last year when 13.4 cm fell the entire month.

“It’s nice to get out in November this year instead of January. It’s nice to get out,” says Mike Hinton after finishing his first ski of the season.

In Gatineau Park, there are about 40 kilometers of cross-country ski trails.

Avid skier Warren Place has already been out every day for a week, “Fresh snow- for this time of year you can’t get any better! I am hoping it will be another banner season this year!”

The snow is also helping ski hills open. Camp Fortune is set to open on Friday. That is slightly earlier than last year – but owner Peter Sudermann says it is the cold weather that has also sped up the opening.

“We are opening with much better conditions today because of all the white stuff falling in the background... pennies from heaven!” says Sudermann.

Ottawa Public Health has issued its first frostbite advisory of the season. The advisory is for the overnight hours of Wednesday until further notice.