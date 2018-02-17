Snowmobiler in critical condition after crashing into pole
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 2:56PM EST
A man is in critical condition after crashing his snowmobile into a utility pole Friday night.
Ottawa Paramedics say it happened on old Richmond Rd in south Kanata just before midnight.
The 32-year-old man was treated for multi-system trauma, and serious head injuries.
He was transported to the Ottawa Hospital trauma unit where he remains in critical condition.