Snowmaking operations underway at ski resorts in western Quebec

Snowmaking operations underway at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. (Ski Camp Fortune/Facebook) Snowmaking operations underway at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. (Ski Camp Fortune/Facebook)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Emergencies Act inquiry adds top PMO staff to next week's witness list

Top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office have been added to the witness list for the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief Of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead are now all set to testify next week, as are several ministers and the prime minister.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina