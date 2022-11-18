Snowmaking operations underway at ski resorts in western Quebec

Skiers could be hitting the slopes at Mont Ste. Marie and Camp Fortune as early as next weekend, as snowmaking operations ramp up at two Quebec ski resorts.

The national capital region received its first significant snow of the season on Wednesday, and the cold temperatures have allowed operators to being snowmaking operations.

The owner of Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. and Mont Ste. Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, says snowmaking is well underway at the two hills.

"We're doing so well with our snowmaking right now, we're confident to say at least at Mont Ste. Marie we will be opening Nov. 26, which is next Saturday, for the season probably making us the first to open in the region," Bob Suderman told Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"Camp Fortune possibly on the same day. It's looking really good for a great start to the ski season."

Suderman says this will be one of the earliest openings for the ski season at Mont Ste. Marie.

"We're excited about that, and the snow is looking really good. It was a really cold night."

The earliest opening for Camp Fortune was Nov. 9.