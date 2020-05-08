OTTAWA -- It happens about once every three years, but 2020 is now one in which Ottawa has seen snowfall in May.

Environment Canada reported "snow grains" and "snow pellets" at 6 a.m. Friday morning at the Ottawa Airport.

There is a 40 percent chance of flurries or showers for the day with a high of only 5C.

The normal daytime high for May 8 is 18C.

A 40 percent chance of flurries continues for Friday night with a low of -5C and a potential wind chill of -11C.

Saturday's forecast has a 30 percent chance of flurries or showers with a high of 4C.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 8C.