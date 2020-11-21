OTTAWA -- The first "significant snowfall" of the season is set to bury the national capital region.

Environment Canada has issued a "snowfall warning" for Ottawa, Gatineau and Renfrew County, with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow expected Sunday and early Monday morning.

"Snow will begin Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres will occur before the snow tapers off Monday morning," said Environment Canada as it issued the snowfall warning Saturday evening.

"This is a result of a Colorado low that will track from Ohio towards the St. Lawrence River Sunday into Monday."

The record for greatest snowfall on Nov. 22 in Ottawa history is 14.4 centimetres, set back in 2007.

This would be the second snowfall in November in Ottawa. On Nov. 2, Ottawa received 3.7 centimetres of snow.

The snowfall warning is also in effect for Smiths Falls, Perth, Lanark County and Sharbot Lake.

A special weather statement has been issued for Brockville-Leeds Grenville, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Kingston and Prescott-Russell. Environment Canada says the areas could see five to 15 centimetres of snow on Sunday.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low minus 10, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 13

Sunday: Becoming cloudy in the morning. Snow beginning in the afternoon. High minus 1C

Sunday night: Snow at times heavy becoming mixed with ice pellets after midnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 10 to 15 cm. Temperature steady near minus 2C

Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snow. High plus 2C

Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 4C

Wednesday: Snow. High plus 2C.