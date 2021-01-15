Advertisement
Snowfall warning in effect for the region to end the work week
Bart Delle Donne shovels snow between buried vehicles at his service centre during a winter storm in London, Ont., Tuesday, December 7, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley)
OTTAWA -- A snowfall warning is in effect for the capital region to end the work week.
There is a 30% chance of snow this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. The high will be 0 C, wind chill – 7.
The snow is expected to begin overnight Friday, 10 cm is expected, and the temperature will be stead near – 1 C.
Saturday will be snowy, with another 10- 15 cm, which gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be O, wind chill – 8 C.
Snow could be heavy at time, making visibility difficult at times.
A total of 20 cm could fall on the capital this weekend.
Sunday will be cloudy and a high of – 4 C.
Colder temperatures are expected to begin next week, with Monday will of – 9 C.