OTTAWA -- A snowfall warning is in effect for the capital region to end the work week.

There is a 30% chance of snow this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. The high will be 0 C, wind chill – 7.

The snow is expected to begin overnight Friday, 10 cm is expected, and the temperature will be stead near – 1 C.

Saturday will be snowy, with another 10- 15 cm, which gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be O, wind chill – 8 C.

Snow could be heavy at time, making visibility difficult at times.

A total of 20 cm could fall on the capital this weekend.

Sunday will be cloudy and a high of – 4 C.

Colder temperatures are expected to begin next week, with Monday will of – 9 C.