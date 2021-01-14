OTTAWA -- With up to 30 centimetres of snow on the way for Ottawa this weekend, the city has issued a winter parking ban.

Environment Canada ended a snowfall warning for Ottawa that said the city could see between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow. Periods of snow remain in the forecast, but heavy snow is no longer expected.

The warning, first issued Friday, initially called for up to 25 centimetres, but the forecast was changed to up to 30 centimetres just after noon on Saturday.

The warning ended for Ottawa at around 1:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Brian Owsiak told CTVNewsOttawa.ca Saturday morning that the Ottawa Airport had reported 15 cm of snow by 10 a.m. Saturday. The Gatineau Airport reported 17 cm.

Owsiak said to expect another 5 centimetres of snow through the day and an additional 5 centimetres Saturday night.

The snowstorm is due to a strong, low-pressure system tracking northeastward across the New England coast, Environment Canada said.

The winter parking ban will be in effect from Saturday night at 7 p.m. to Sunday morning at 7 a.m., the city says. Those hours might be extended if crews need more time to clear snow from the roads.

On-street monthly parking permit holders are exempt from the ban when they are parked in residential parking permit zones.

Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions are expected and motorists should change travel plans accordingly.