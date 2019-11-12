

Carolan Lesaux





For parts of the region, a significant snowfall is expected Tuesday morning. Snow will taper off in Ottawa after Monday's record snowfall of 9.4 cm for November 11th. Environment Canada says snow will be heavy at times during the morning commute along the seaway region between Gananoque, Brockville, and eastward to Cornwall and the communities in between.

Travel advisories are in effect especially along Canada's busiest highway, the 401 as another 2 to 5 cm is expected before mid-morning.

In Ottawa, snow ends late this morning and a high of minus 8 degrees Celcius with a windchill of minus 24 in the morning. It gets better in the afternoon with the windchill warming up to a chilly minus 11. You'll want to stay bundled up Tuesday night as the temperature once again plunges to minus 15 with a chance of flurries. We'll get to more seasonal temperatures by Thursday.

A snowfall advisory has ended for Kingston, Napanee and Picton areas.