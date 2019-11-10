Snowfall warning and winter travel advisory looms over Ottawa region
Archive image of snowfall impact on Ottawa roads
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:11PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 12:29AM EST
Environment Canada has issued winter weather advisories for Ottawa and surrounding municipalities. The biggest impact is expected to be felt Monday afternoon and may not end until Tuesday morning.
The accumulation of snow could reach 15 centimetres thanks to a low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes.
According to Environment Canada, the following areas are expected to feel winter’s early arrival:
- Ottawa
- Gatineau
- Belleville
- Kingston
- Merrickville
- Brockville
- Cornwall
- Maxville-Alexandria
- Winchester
- Morrisburg
- Prescott and Russell
- Smiths Falls
Drivers are being warned that travel will be impacted due to the accumulating snowfall.
