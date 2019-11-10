Environment Canada has issued winter weather advisories for Ottawa and surrounding municipalities. The biggest impact is expected to be felt Monday afternoon and may not end until Tuesday morning.

The accumulation of snow could reach 15 centimetres thanks to a low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes.

According to Environment Canada, the following areas are expected to feel winter’s early arrival:

Ottawa

Gatineau

Belleville

Kingston

Merrickville

Brockville

Cornwall

Maxville-Alexandria

Winchester

Morrisburg

Prescott and Russell

Smiths Falls

Drivers are being warned that travel will be impacted due to the accumulating snowfall.

