OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents have a few hours to make sure the shovels, snow blowers and snowbrushes in the car are ready for the first "significant snowfall" of the season.

A "snowfall warning" is in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau, with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall today and Monday.

"Snow, at times heavy, is forecast to begin this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres are expected by the time the snow tapers off Monday morning," said Environment Canada in a statement early this morning.

"This heavy snow is due to a strengthening low pressure system that will track northeastward across the lower Great Lakes tonight."

The record for greatest snowfall on Nov. 22 in Ottawa history is 14.4 centimetres, set back in 2007.

This would be the second snowfall in November in Ottawa. On Nov. 2, Ottawa received 3.7 centimetres of snow.

The snowfall warning is also in effect for Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

A special weather statement is in effect for Brockville, Leeds, Grenville, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Kingston and Prescott-Russell. Environment Canada says the areas could see five to 15 centimetres of snow on Sunday.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa.

Today: Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning this afternoon. High minus 1C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 8.

Tonight: Snow at times heavy. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Snowfall amount 10 to 15 cm. Low minus 2C with the temperature rising to 0C by morning.

Monday: Periods of snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. High plus 2C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 4C

Wednesday: Snow. High plus 1C

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 3C and a low of minus 5C