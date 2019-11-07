Bundle up, Ottawa. The capital’s first dose of winter weather is here.

Light snow is expected to continue throughout Thursday morning, ending around noon.

Environment Canada says about five centimetres is expected to fall before the snowfall tapers off.

Then, the cold will start to set in. Thursday's high is 2 C, but the wind chill this afternoon is expected to be -6 C.

Thursday night, the low will drop to -6 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -12 C.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to stay below freezing, with the forecast high -2 C.