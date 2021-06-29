Advertisement
Snowbirds to fly over Ottawa Tuesday afternoon
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 2:22PM EDT
(Photo by Wade Munro)
OTTAWA -- If you hear a thunderous roar in the sky Tuesday afternoon, don't be alarmed.
Around 5:45 p.m., the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be performing a flypast over Ottawa, along with a CF-18 Hornet fighter jet.
The city of Ottawa warned of the flypast on Twitter. They said it might be startling to some, but will only last a few seconds.
The Snowbirds will perform their annual flypast over Parliament Hill on Canada Day this Thursday.