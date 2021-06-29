OTTAWA -- If you hear a thunderous roar in the sky Tuesday afternoon, don't be alarmed.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be performing a flypast over Ottawa, along with a CF-18 Hornet fighter jet.

The city of Ottawa warned of the flypast on Twitter. They said it might be startling to some, but will only last a few seconds.

The Snowbirds will perform their annual flypast over Parliament Hill on Canada Day this Thursday.