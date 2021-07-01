OTTAWA -- The Canadian Forces will fly over the national capital region on Canada Day.

The city of Ottawa says the Snowbirds will perform a fly-past at approximately 12 p.m.

In a separate statement on Twitter, the Snowbirds recommended people look up over Parliament Hill at 11:59 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Snowbirds arrived in Ottawa for the annual Canada Day fly-past, and flew over several parts of Ottawa.

The Canada Day festivities on Parliament Hill and Major's Hill Park have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Canadian Heritage is hosting a virtual Canada Day show at 8 p.m.

The Snowbirds are scheduled to return to the national capital region September 11-12 for the Gatineau Airshow.