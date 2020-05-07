Snowbirds fly over Ottawa, scheduled to visit Belleville, Kingston on Friday
Snowbirds fly by Barrhaven as part of Operation Inspiration on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Corrie Maidens/CTV Viewer)
OTTAWA -- Cloudy skies and cool temperatures didn’t dampen the excitement as the famed Snowbirds flew over Ottawa-Gatineau.
As part of “Operation Inspiration,” the Snowbirds have been flying over cities to salute Canadians for doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.
At approximately 5 p.m., the Snowbirds flew across Ottawa, delighting onlookers on the ground before landing in Gatineau.
On Friday, the Snowbirds will depart Gatineau at 10:30 a.m., and fly over Perth, Smiths Falls, Brockville and Kingston before landing at CFB Trenton.
Follow the Canadian Snowbirds on social media for updates on the route.